Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €65.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HFG. Deutsche Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Hellofresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Hellofresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Hellofresh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.70 ($53.76) target price on Hellofresh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €53.39 ($62.81).

Shares of HFG stock opened at €45.06 ($53.01) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €42.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion and a PE ratio of 39.44. Hellofresh has a fifty-two week low of €13.18 ($15.51) and a fifty-two week high of €53.35 ($62.76).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

