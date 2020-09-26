Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €80.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HEN3 has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Nord/LB set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. HSBC set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €82.63 ($97.21).

HEN3 stock opened at €86.50 ($101.76) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a one year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The company has a fifty day moving average of €87.15 and a 200-day moving average of €81.34.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

