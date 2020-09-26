Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Receives $31.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HRTX shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

HRTX stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.61. 738,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,184. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $26.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.79.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 157.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.52%. The company had revenue of $22.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 165.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 211,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 131,851 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 325.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 75,251 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 27.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,577,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,262,000 after buying an additional 555,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.