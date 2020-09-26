HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). HEXO posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEXO will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HEXO.

NYSE:HEXO traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,928,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,475,127. The company has a market cap of $318.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.35. HEXO has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $4.34.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

