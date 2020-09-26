Hi Mutual Society Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $41,792.00 (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Hi Mutual Society has a market cap of $3.43 million and $41,792.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and BigONE.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043153 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $518.24 or 0.04826331 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009342 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00058076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033795 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Profile

Hi Mutual Society is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hi Mutual Society should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

