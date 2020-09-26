Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of HKMPF opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average is $28.78.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

