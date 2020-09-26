Hiveterminal Token Price Reaches $0.0039 on Exchanges (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $201.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00243888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00095828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.05 or 0.01524999 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00195450 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token launched on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.