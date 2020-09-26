Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HOLX. Raymond James raised their price target on Hologic from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen upgraded Hologic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Hologic from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Hologic stock opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Hologic has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $73.63.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.37. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $822.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $567,356.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $350,785.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,797,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth approximately $78,101,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1,409.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,182,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,193 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1,199.9% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 942,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,694,000 after acquiring an additional 869,531 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth approximately $46,580,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

