Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Receives $18.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Home Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 130.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 627.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOMB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,134. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80. Home Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Home Bancshares’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

