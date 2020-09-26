Honest Trading Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Honest token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX. During the last seven days, Honest has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. Honest has a market cap of $824,946.97 and $8,194.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00240686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00039969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00096396 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.01537611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00200597 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

