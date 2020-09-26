Horizen (ZEN) Price Hits $5.92 on Top Exchanges

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $59.36 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $5.92 or 0.00055193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Upbit, DragonEX and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00520814 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00074535 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000611 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,025,400 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, COSS, OKEx, DragonEX, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, BiteBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.