HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 410 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HSBA. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Investec cut HSBC to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 410.31 ($5.36).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 283.35 ($3.70) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 3.06 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 628.30 ($8.21). The company has a market cap of $57.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -102.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 324.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 386.01.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 51,145 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £167,755.60 ($219,202.40).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

