Humaniq Market Cap Tops $867,654.30 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $867,654.30 and approximately $49,062.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bittrex, Mercatox and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00236572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00040006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00096427 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.89 or 0.01534501 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000261 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00201431 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq launched on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit, Bittrex, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

