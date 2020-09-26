Huobi Token Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $86.14 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for about $4.64 or 0.00043164 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, DDEX, Huobi and LBank. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $973.36 million and approximately $86.14 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005188 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $519.84 or 0.04840942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009330 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00057985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033845 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002148 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

HT is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 209,994,599 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Huobi, DDEX, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.