Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Tops $0.0058 on Major Exchanges

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 26th. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $356,557.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, DDEX, Bgogo and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043158 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.56 or 0.04837114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009330 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00058003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033860 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Ethfinex, DDEX, Bgogo, OKEx and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

