HyperDAO Market Cap Hits $6.90 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 26th. One HyperDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HyperDAO has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $6.90 million and $569,088.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,400,833 tokens. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

HyperDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

