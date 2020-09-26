Hyperion Hits One Day Volume of $3.56 Million (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $263.18 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperion token can now be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00007729 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Bgogo, Bibox and Hotbit. During the last week, Hyperion has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00243999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040457 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00095742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.78 or 0.01523599 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00194988 BTC.

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

Hyperion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Hotbit, Bgogo and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

