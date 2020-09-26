Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €440.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €440.00 ($517.65) price target on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €395.00 ($464.71) price target on shares of Hypoport and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of HYQ opened at €503.00 ($591.76) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Hypoport has a fifty-two week low of €205.50 ($241.76) and a fifty-two week high of €525.00 ($617.65). The company’s 50-day moving average is €466.29 and its 200-day moving average is €381.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 125.67.

Hypoport AG operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four business units: Credit Platform, Financial Product Sales – Institutional Clients, Financial Product Sales – Private Clients, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

