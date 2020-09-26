I/O Coin Achieves Market Cap of $1.56 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 26th. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0848 or 0.00000788 BTC on popular exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $7,608.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.30 or 0.00644151 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00008868 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005915 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00030272 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $884.32 or 0.08220306 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000107 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,419,008 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

