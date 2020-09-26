ICON (ICX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.98 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00003969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Binance, Bitbns and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded down 9% against the US dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $241.94 million and approximately $11.98 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ICON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00245547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00040403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00096206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.95 or 0.01525441 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020303 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000690 BTC.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 857,806,239 coins and its circulating supply is 567,147,320 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, DragonEX, IDEX, OKEx, Allbit, Rfinex, Hotbit, ABCC, OOOBTC, CoinTiger, Upbit, COSS, Bithumb, Bitbns, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.