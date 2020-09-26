IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.83.

Separately, Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of IDACORP from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IDA traded up $1.04 on Monday, reaching $80.55. 303,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. IDACORP has a 52 week low of $69.05 and a 52 week high of $114.01.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $318.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.35 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.13%.

In related news, Director Christine King sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $300,428.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,675.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $106,210.00. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in IDACORP by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,986 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,981,000 after purchasing an additional 36,404 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 905,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,531,000 after buying an additional 70,937 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 625,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,910,000 after acquiring an additional 48,688 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in IDACORP by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 609,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,289,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in IDACORP by 0.7% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 459,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.