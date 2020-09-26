Ideagen (LON:IDEA) PT Raised to GBX 210 at Canaccord Genuity

Ideagen (LON:IDEA) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON IDEA opened at GBX 196 ($2.56) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 202.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 181.64. Ideagen has a 12-month low of GBX 73.30 ($0.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 226.11 ($2.95). The stock has a market capitalization of $444.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,960.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) per share. This is a boost from Ideagen’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 0.11%.

Ideagen plc develops and supplies information management software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Bulgaria, Malaysia, and the Middle East. Its governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management solutions comprise Q-Pulse QMS, an electronic quality management system; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Pentana Audit, an audit automation application; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Performance, a cloud-based performance and risk management software; Coruson, an enterprise cloud safety management software; and PleaseReview, a document review, co-authoring, and redaction software.

