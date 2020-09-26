Ideagen (LON:IDEA) PT Raised to GBX 210 at Canaccord Genuity

Ideagen (LON:IDEA) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON IDEA opened at GBX 196 ($2.56) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 202.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 181.64. Ideagen has a 12-month low of GBX 73.30 ($0.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 226.11 ($2.95). The stock has a market capitalization of $444.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,960.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) per share. This is a boost from Ideagen’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 0.11%.

Ideagen Company Profile

Ideagen plc develops and supplies information management software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Bulgaria, Malaysia, and the Middle East. Its governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management solutions comprise Q-Pulse QMS, an electronic quality management system; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Pentana Audit, an audit automation application; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Performance, a cloud-based performance and risk management software; Coruson, an enterprise cloud safety management software; and PleaseReview, a document review, co-authoring, and redaction software.

