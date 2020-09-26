Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDRSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Idorsia in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Idorsia in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Idorsia in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Idorsia alerts:

Shares of Idorsia stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $26.60. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520. Idorsia has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.68.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Idorsia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idorsia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.