Ignition (IC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $86,342.28

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Ignition coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0646 or 0.00000602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last week, Ignition has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Ignition has a market capitalization of $86,342.28 and $6.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ignition Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,350,610 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,437 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

