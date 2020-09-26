iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $726.42 Million

Equities research analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will post $726.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $691.10 million to $762.17 million. iHeartMedia reported sales of $948.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year sales of $2.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for iHeartMedia.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $487.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.71 million.

IHRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $7.93. 213,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,554. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iHeartMedia (IHRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.