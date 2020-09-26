IHT Real Estate Protocol Trading 14% Higher Over Last 7 Days (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 26th. Over the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market capitalization of $999,912.71 and approximately $14,783.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OEX, Kucoin, Upbit and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CRYPTO:IHT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin . The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene, LBank, OEX, DDEX, Bittrex, Allbit, CoinTiger, Cashierest, Upbit, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

