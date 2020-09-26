Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $280.00 price objective on the life sciences company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $380.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus reissued a reduce rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, September 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Illumina from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut Illumina from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Illumina from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $326.21.

ILMN stock opened at $299.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 64.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.98. Illumina has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $404.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.07 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.22, for a total value of $1,480,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 230,933 shares in the company, valued at $85,496,015.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,468 shares in the company, valued at $15,277,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,302 shares of company stock worth $11,158,289 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,152 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 9.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 49.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Illumina by 0.5% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,966 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

