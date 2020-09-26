Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given New $281.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $335.00 to $281.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Illumina from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $356.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $390.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $326.21.

Illumina stock opened at $299.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $404.20. The company has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 64.08, a PEG ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $340.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.98.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.03, for a total value of $319,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,541,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,302 shares of company stock valued at $11,158,289 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Illumina by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,941 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,491 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 944 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

