Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Receives $15.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.94.

A number of analysts recently commented on IMAX shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Imax from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Imax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Imax from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Imax in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Imax by 928.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Imax by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Imax by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Imax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 68.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.23. The stock had a trading volume of 656,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,797. Imax has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $719.82 million, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 million. Imax had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was down 91.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Imax will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

