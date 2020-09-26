IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) Coverage Initiated at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of IMMUTEP LTD/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ IMMP opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. IMMUTEP LTD/S has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IMMUTEP LTD/S stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 44,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of IMMUTEP LTD/S at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

IMMUTEP LTD/S Company Profile

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of biological products. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutics are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) Ig fusion protein, a cell surface molecule that plays a role in regulating T cells.

