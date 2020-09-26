Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMB. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,899.36 ($24.82).

LON IMB opened at GBX 1,396 ($18.24) on Tuesday. Imperial Brands has a twelve month low of GBX 1,218 ($15.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,075 ($27.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,306.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,449.44.

In other Imperial Brands news, insider Simon Langelier acquired 465 shares of Imperial Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,281 ($16.74) per share, with a total value of £5,956.65 ($7,783.42).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

