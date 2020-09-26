Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imperial Brands PLC manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus and smokeless tobacco products. Imperial Brands PLC, formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

IMBBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS IMBBY opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.66. Imperial Tobacco Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.75.

About Imperial Tobacco Group

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

