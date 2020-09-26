Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IMBBY. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Imperial Tobacco Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imperial Tobacco Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Imperial Tobacco Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of IMBBY opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.66. Imperial Tobacco Group has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $26.93.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

