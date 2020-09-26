IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IMV’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.06). IMV posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that IMV will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover IMV.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. IMV had a negative return on equity of 328.42% and a negative net margin of 7,814.78%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million.

IMV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.42. 166,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,070. IMV has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $295.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DPX drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation that enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system.

