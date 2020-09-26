Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) to report sales of $47.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.00 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) posted sales of $43.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank Co.(MI) will report full year sales of $188.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $182.70 million to $194.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $171.45 million, with estimates ranging from $171.30 million to $171.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Independent Bank Co.(MI).

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.42. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $50.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.45 million.

IBCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Co.(MI) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

IBCP traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $12.41. The company had a trading volume of 76,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,231. Independent Bank Co has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,051,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,401,000 after purchasing an additional 110,041 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 16.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 67.5% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the first quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

