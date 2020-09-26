Indiva (CVE:NDVA) PT Lowered to C$0.55

Indiva (CVE:NDVA) had its price target lowered by Fundamental Research from C$0.59 to C$0.55 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Indiva Limited (TSXV: NDVA / OTCQX: NVDAF) Q2-2020 Revenue up 27% QoQ with Enhanced Offerings” and dated September 14, 2020. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

Indiva is an FRC Top Pick



,” Fundamental Research’s analyst wrote.

Indiva stock opened at C$0.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 million and a P/E ratio of -1.98. Indiva has a twelve month low of C$0.16 and a twelve month high of C$0.48.

Indiva Company Profile

Indiva Limited engages in the production, sale, and distribution of medical cannabis and related oil extracts in Canada. It offers dried flowers and oils. The company is based in Ottawa, Canada.

