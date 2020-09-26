Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €25.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on IFXA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €22.47 ($26.43).

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

