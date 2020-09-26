Infinitecoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.94 Million (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 56% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC and CoinEgg. During the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded up 246.7% against the U.S. dollar. Infinitecoin has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $1,677.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Infinitecoin Profile

Infinitecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2013. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

