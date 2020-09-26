Informa (LON:INF) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INF. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 503 ($6.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 559 ($7.30) to GBX 528 ($6.90) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 644.18 ($8.42).

Shares of LON INF opened at GBX 360 ($4.70) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.69. Informa has a 52-week low of GBX 3.84 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 875.40 ($11.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 399.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 435.56.

Informa (LON:INF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 21st. The company reported GBX 5 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) by GBX 4.20 ($0.05). Analysts forecast that Informa will post 5288.8439743 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Rishton bought 490 shares of Informa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 470 ($6.14) per share, for a total transaction of £2,303 ($3,009.28).

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

