INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of INFORMA PLC/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of INFORMA PLC/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. INFORMA PLC/S presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get INFORMA PLC/S alerts:

Shares of IFJPY opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05. INFORMA PLC/S has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $23.26.

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, Knowledge & Networking, and UBM segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for INFORMA PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INFORMA PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.