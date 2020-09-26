INFORMA PLC/S’s (IFJPY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of INFORMA PLC/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of INFORMA PLC/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. INFORMA PLC/S presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFJPY opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. INFORMA PLC/S has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05.

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, Knowledge & Networking, and UBM segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats.

