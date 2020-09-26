Information Services (TSE:ISV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Information Services (TSE:ISV) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Information Services’ FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Information Services from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Information Services from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

ISV opened at C$18.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.63. Information Services has a 12 month low of C$12.02 and a 12 month high of C$18.86.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$30.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Information Services will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.33%.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registries, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory that plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

