InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) COO Acquires $26,400.00 in Stock

InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) COO Carrie Lachance purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00.

INFU opened at $13.82 on Friday. InfuSystem Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $15.19.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INFU shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on InfuSystem in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFU. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in InfuSystem during the second quarter worth $42,000. EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 111,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in InfuSystem by 17.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in InfuSystem by 34.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in InfuSystem by 85.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

