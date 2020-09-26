ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ING. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded ING Groep from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded ING Groep from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of ING opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.64.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 50.1% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,201,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 401,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in ING Groep by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

