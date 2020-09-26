Ink Protocol (XNK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $157,463.00

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Ink Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Bibox, Bancor Network and IDEX. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $157,463.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 147.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00241400 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00040128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00095515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.82 or 0.01535842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00195879 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol was first traded on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Bibox, Bancor Network, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

