INLOCK Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.89 Million (ILK)

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. INLOCK has a total market cap of $2.89 million and $2,564.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INLOCK token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, INLOCK has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About INLOCK

INLOCK (ILK) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,488,617 tokens. The official website for INLOCK is inlock.io . INLOCK’s official message board is inlock.io/blog . INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling INLOCK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using U.S. dollars.

