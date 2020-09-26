Insider Buying: Antibe Therapeutics Inc (CVE:ATE) Director Acquires C$26,455.00 in Stock

Antibe Therapeutics Inc (CVE:ATE) Director John Lawrence Wallace bought 71,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 348,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$128,859.90.

Shares of ATE stock opened at C$0.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.56. Antibe Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Antibe Therapeutics (CVE:ATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antibe Therapeutics Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATE. Maxim Group set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Antibe Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.50 target price on Antibe Therapeutics and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent protected pharmaceuticals in Canada, Europe, and the United States. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction, which has completed Phase IIB gastrointestinal safety study.

