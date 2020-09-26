Insights Network Price Reaches $0.0475 on Major Exchanges (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $9.34 million and $792.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for $0.0475 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Bibox.

Insights Network is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 281,378,479 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken

Insights Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

