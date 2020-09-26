Insolar 24-Hour Volume Hits $982,928.00 (XNS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, Insolar has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insolar has a total market cap of $39.71 million and approximately $982,928.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insolar coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00003691 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Bitmax and and Hitbtc.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020239 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Insolar

Insolar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Insolar is insolar.io . Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitmax, and Hitbtc and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

