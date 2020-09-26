Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on INSP. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.93.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $127.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 20.48 and a quick ratio of 19.72. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $132.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.31.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 69.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The business’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $98,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,582.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $8,452,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,714 shares of company stock worth $43,824,311 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 10.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 89.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 34,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 31.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares during the last quarter.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

